Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Cornhole Challenge

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Annual Cornhole Challenge. Celebrate the Fall season with this engaging, members-only event that promises fun, competition, and networking.

The event will be held on October 19th at 4:00 pm at the Southdown Plantation Buquet Pavilion located at 1208 Museum Drive in Houma. Whether you are aiming for the championship or simply looking for a fun afternoon with friends and colleagues, this event is for you. Team registration is $50 and sponsorship opportunities are also available, presenting businesses with a unique opportunity to connect with our members and gain visibility.

The Chamber encourages early team registration to ensure a spot in the challenge. Those interested in sponsorship or team registration can contact the Chamber directly at 985-876-5600 or visit the official website, houmachamber.com for more information.

CEO of the Chamber Nicol Montiville remarked, “The Chamber Annual Cornhole Challenge is a great opportunity for our members to engage in friendly competition all while building relationships and creating network opportunities.”

Gather your team, practice your throws, and join us for an unforgettable afternoon!

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven, volunteer organization dedicated to improving the quality of life by building a strong economy through promotion of services to members, partnerships and alliances, legislative advocacy, economic development, and programs of action and value to sustain a prosperous and vibrant community. Our mission: Uniting community and building a stronger Terrebonne.