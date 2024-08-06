Houma-Terrebonne Receives $10,000 Community Development Grant from Louisiana Economic Development

The State of Louisiana has recently named Houma-Terrebonne Parish as one of ten recipients of a new grant that will support improvement projects and promote further growth in certified Louisiana Development Ready Communities (LDRC).

Our community will receive $10,000 to create short promotional videos showcasing the business/industrial community and culture at large. These videos will be used to market the parish in its efforts to attract new business and industry to the parish. They’ll be available for use not only by parish government, but also its partners such as Terrebonne Economic Development Authority, chamber of commerce and others.

“These videos will showcase highlights from the parish’s business community, helping to communicate advantages of being located in Terrebonne Parish and illustrate industry’s capabilities,” said Cohen B. Guidry, TEDA’s CEO.

“This new grant program is a great addition to the many benefits of the LDRC program and LED applauds these communities for seizing this opportunity,” LED Chief Economic Competitiveness Officer Ileana Ledet said. “We look forward to seeing these funds used to increase the competitiveness of these communities and open the door for new investment and job creation in every corner of Louisiana.”

“We are grateful for LDRC grant opportunities, through our partnership with LED, to market the local business community and attract new businesses to invest in Terrebonne Parish,” said Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron. “We must put businesses in a position to grow and expand as we move Terrebonne forward.

Houma-Terrebonne is among 10 LDRC certified parishes or municipalities across the state to be awarded competitive $10,000 grants to defray community development expenses for projects ranging from marketing and infrastructure to certified site improvements and beautification efforts. The other 2024 LDRC Grant recipients are:

City of Carencro , Acadiana Region

, Acadiana Region City of Gonzales, Capital Region

Capital Region City of Natchitoches, Northwest Region

Northwest Region City of West Monroe, Northeast Region

Northeast Region Community of Algiers, Southeast Region

Southeast Region Jeff Davis Parish, Southwest Region

Southwest Region Lafourche Parish, Bayou Region

Bayou Region St. Bernard Parish, Southeast Region

Southeast Region Town of Livingston, Capital Region

