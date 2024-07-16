Houma’s Elope Bridal Boutique Creates Unforgettable Bridal Experiences

Elope Bridal Boutique, located in the heart of downtown Houma, stands as a testament to the passion and dedication of its owner, Jillian Trant, in creating unforgettable bridal experiences.

Founded by the proud owner of The Bridal Corner in Thibodaux, Louisiana, the new boutique was born out of a desire to bring a unique and intimate experience to brides in the Bayou.

Trant, driven by the joy and fulfillment of helping brides find their dream dresses at The Bridal Corner, sought to offer an even more elevated experience at Elope. Located at 7886 Main Street, in Houma, the boutique is designed to cater to those who desire a little extra “pizzazz” in their shopping experience and are looking for a unique wedding day look.

Trant said the focus is on providing brides with an intimate and uniquely crafted shopping journey. The entire experience is designed to be private, allowing brides to focus solely on finding the dress that will make their wedding day memorable. Trant has a passion for retail, specifically the wedding industry, and believes that shopping for a wedding dress should be intentional to evoke that “blissfully in love wedding day feeling” for every bride who walks through its doors. “What I do is so rewarding,” she exclaimed, “I love creating a different experience with different people every single day and being in the retail world, especially bridal. It allows me to create such great connections with people.”

Trant also explained that inclusivity is essential. She said that the boutique ensures that brides of all sizes and with varying budgets can have the opportunity to find their perfect dress without waiting for a sample sale. The Can’t Stop Love Collection was specifically created to cater to all brides, which mirrors the boutique’s commitment to providing a space where every bride can have their “Yes to the Dress” moment surrounded by loved ones.

Trant emphasized that this new venture isn’t a sign of an end but rather an extension of the passion that lies with The Bridal Corner. She purchased The Bridal Corner five years ago, and the shop has been in operation for 40 years now. “This is just something I had on my heart,” she said, “and both shops are here for hopefully 40 more years!”

To achieve that intimate boutique experience, Elope is open on Fridays and Saturdays by appointment only. Brides-to-be can make an appointment at www.elopebridalboutique.com.