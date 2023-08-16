Houma’s new Rouses Market is officially open!

Houma’s newest Rouses Market is now officially open!

In a Grand Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m, the Rouse family celebrated the completion of their new 60,000 square foot store on Martin Luther King Blvd in Houma. Read more about what this new Rouses Market will offer here.

“I think we have to acknowledge the Rouse family for what they have done, and for what they continue to do,” said Martin Folse with HTV10, who hosted the Grand Opening as well as the “Houma Da Chicken” mascot contest later in the day. “They could have gone a whole lot of different routes, but they chose to do it here.” Folse then called up Mr. Donald Rouse, Sr., former Rouses CEO and the 2nd generation in the family to run the company.

“My father opened his first store right here in 1960, and now here we are,” said Rouse, Sr. “It is a great feeling and I know my dad is looking down and smiling today. Thank you all so much for coming and for your support, and we look forward to many more years of serving the community.” Following Rouse, Sr., Parish President Gordon E. Dove approached the microphone and expressed his gratitude for all the positive economic effects Rouses Market has had on the area. “What a great day for Terrebonne Parish,” Dove said. “Rouses is a huge employer and economic asset to the area, and it is just an honor to see this 60,000 square foot store in Houma.”

Donny Rouse, Jr., the current CEO of Rouses Market, Rouse, Sr.’s son, and the 3rd generation to run the company, made final remarks before the store was blessed and opened. “We have some great things happening in this store,” said Rouse, Jr. “This is going to be our best store for the company. I want to thank everyone who was involved, our team members, and all those who supported us. Thank you everyone who came out today, we are excited, and hope to make Terrebonne Parish proud.”

Following these remarks, Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville and Reverend Joseph Pilola led a blessing with the crowd for the new Rouses Market. The Rouses Family, local council members and more then gathered together to cut the ribbon, officially opening the new Rouses Market to loud and excited cheers from the crowd!

Be sure to come check out Rouses’ newest location 2233 Martin Luther King Blvd during their operating hours.