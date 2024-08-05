Houma’s Where the Heart Is: Regions Bank Opens New Louisiana Branch

Regions Bank on Friday announced its latest investment in Louisiana with the opening of the company’s newest location in Houma. With state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated local bankers, the branch delivers a better banking experience that’s more in tune with the needs of today’s consumers and business owners.

The newly constructed branch at 736 Grand Caillou Road replaces the bank’s older Barrow Street and St. Charles Avenue locations. The new facility represents a fusion of traditional banking with cutting-edge technology, exemplifying Regions’ dedication to personalized service.

“The branch is new, but our commitment to the community remains the same. We are here to help people and businesses build financial confidence through advice and guidance from people who care,” said Graham Ralston, market executive for Regions Bank in Southeast Louisiana. “This latest branch investment provides new technology, more security and greater convenience. And at the heart of the customer experience is our local team that’s ready to take the time to listen to your unique needs – and then deliver custom-tailored solutions.”

Regions is dedicated to a full-circle approach to service. Through the Regions360 initiative, Houma branch bankers can work with additional Regions colleagues in the company’s Mortgage division, Commercial Banking division, and Wealth Management unit to craft personalized services for customers. This type of tailored attention reflects the bank’s own history of supporting Houma itself.

“Regions Bank stood with Houma after Hurricane Ida tore through in 2021. Not only did we help our community recover, this new investment is doubling down on our commitment to our customers now and in the future,” said Lisa Phillips, consumer banking executive for Regions. “This branch reflects our goal to go beyond transactional banking and engage deeper into our customers’ financial well-being.”

Today’s customers increasingly use digital services – like Regions.com and the Regions Mobile Banking app – to handle quick, simple transactions. The branch, though, is where people are more often turning for more in-depth, one-on-one financial guidance. Through Regions Greenprint®conversations, Regions’ bankers listen to the needs, goals and questions of customers. Regions then helps those customers create a tailored roadmap toward reaching their goals through recommended next steps.

New technological upgrades at the branch include an instant-issue debit card printer, ATM vestibule and single-service safe deposit box access using biometric access to provide easier, more secure access.

Regions Bank is staying at the forefront of banking advancement across Louisiana. Similar modern facilities have previously been opened elsewhere in the state with a new investment in Springhill also recently announced.