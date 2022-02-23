Influencers 2022: Christopher Pulaski, PLA

As the Director of Planning and Zoning for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Chris has become keenly aware of the issues facing our region while also looking at ways to continue to improve the quality of life for our parish. The implementation of the goals, objectives and strategies outlined in their Vision 2030 Comprehensive Master Plan combined with an advanced building permit and regulatory division, Chris plans to keep Terrebonne Parish strong and vibrant.

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

It began when I moved back to Houma in 2009 and started to advocate for a skate park. I got to know the Planning Department staff and when a position opened up it was suggested that I would be a good candidate. I have always been the type to get involved and look for opportunities for me to be in a position to make a positive impact on the community where I live.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

Local government planning has lots of challenges such as funding and NIMBYism, but I am facing my biggest challenge right now as we move into the recovery phase for Hurricane Ida. I will meet it the same way I have met other challenges – develop a plan (recovery plan) with the input from the public and support of the parish and move forward towards those goals.

What skill do you feel all successful leaders must possess?

Empathy, know and respect where people may be coming from or what they are dealing with in a given situation, and above all, listen.

What has been your greatest accomplishment?

My family and friends. I am very proud of my sons and who they are and continue to become, but I can’t take all the credit for that one – I share that with my wife Melissa.

Who are your greatest influencers?

My family and friends once again. I have managed to meet a lot of people from a lot of places in 49 years and I keep in contact with many of them. I listen and learn from those relationships and experiences and that’s largely what motivates me. I also would include the people of Terrebonne. I know what Terrebonne is and what it can be and the needs and desires of the people in our community is what guides me.

How do you feel knowing that others list you as theirs?

It’s flattering, but I am typically not one for the spotlight. I prefer to be the one behind the scenes getting the job done. It is good motivation though to keep me focused and grounded knowing I am impacting others in a positive way.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2022?

Hurricane Ida continues to be devastating for our community, but we will come back better and stronger. My part in that effort is to help facilitate the plan to guide us in that process and the future. This year is the bicentennial year for Terrebonne Parish so I can’t think of a better foundation to build off of than looking back over our history, where we are now, and where we will be tomorrow.

What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

Stay positive and celebrate the small wins. It is easy to get overwhelmed with the task before us, so be sure and take time for yourself and your well-being.

What does your morning routine look like?

One thing about government is that every day seems to bring something new or different so my routine seems to be very fluid.

What’s the one thing you can’t leave your house without each morning?

I am fortunate to live in downtown Houma close to my son’s school so I get to spend time with him every morning getting him ready and dropping him off on my way to the office. So to answer your question, I can’t leave the house without him!