Influencers 2022: Greg Stock

Under the leadership of CEO Greg Stock. Thibodaux Regional Health System has continued to strive for excellence, and is a nationally-recognized healthcare leader. Over the last few years, the hospital has also expanded significantly, growing in both its services and outreach to the community. In 2021, Thibodaux Regional broke ground on Phase II of the Wellness Center and opened its new four story, 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art cancer care facility.

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

I originally intended to become a city manager but changed to healthcare administration. I became fascinated with the complexities of the job and the opportunity to make a difference in the quality of people’s lives.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

Leading change – getting a sufficient number of people to embrace a vision and adopt new and improved ways of doing things; pursue excellence and not be satisfied with mediocrity; so that the hospital/health system actually realizes in large measure its reason for being. This includes overcoming critics and those with little vision, or no vision.

What has been your greatest accomplishment?

Helping to build a great hospital where clinical quality and the patient experience is consistently at the top.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“What a great question. This makes me think back to my mother and father. I was raised on a ranch. I worked a lot with my dad growing up. He taught me many things. I had a great mother, too. I think what advice or learning I got from my father was to finish things. He was a guy that when he started something, he finished it. That’s great advice to people. When you start something, you finish it. That’s how you truly make a difference. From my mother, she told me to choose my friends wisely. She was a woman that believed in me and you to believe in yourself.

How do you start your workday?

“I wake up early in the morning and that’s when I try and clear my mind and get a picture of where I’m going and from that, I work over the steps that will lead me there as a CEO. Then, I get the determination to achieve those steps for that day.

Outside of work, what is something you are passionate about?

I love the outdoors. I always have since I was a little boy. I love Cajun culture. I like to hunt and fish.

Who has been your greatest influencer on your path to success?

I think that my influences have come strongly from my parents. They’ve influenced me a lot and have shaped me to be the man I am today.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2022?

Cancer affects the lives of so many. We have recently opened our new Cancer Institute. This state-of-the-art facility will allow us to continue to provide high quality, advanced cancer care close to home.

Also, Phase II of the Wellness Center will be complete this spring providing more opportunities for people to improve their overall health and well-being. We will also continue our efforts to improve the health and wellness of our youth.