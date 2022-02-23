Influencers 2022: Jason Bergeron

With experience in running a business and managing the information technology infrastructure, you need a partner that will manage your IT allowing you to manage your business. You must work your IT instead of your IT working you. To accomplish this, you need to have a proactive approach to IT instead of a reactive one.

What led you to the role you currently hold in your company? Did you see yourself in this position when you started out in the workforce?

When I graduated high school in May of 1993, the yearbook asked us the question of “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?” I stated that I will own a business. In February of 2003 (almost 10 years to the date), I started my first company. It just so happened to be in technology. It is interesting when you ask the question of the role of my company because I am in the leadership role in 4 companies currently with another couple on the way. I like the role of a serial entrepreneur. I always had high expectations of myself. This, combined with a hard-working, dedicated, and don’t take no for an answer attitude, I hoped I would go far. I just saw myself being successful.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced over the years and how did you meet it?

It is hard to pick one so I have to go with two. The two largest challenges I have faced are the balance of work versus life as it is easy to get caught up in work and having empathy for those that worked for me not performing to a level of expectation I had. When it came to working all the time, I had to set boundaries like leaving at 6:00 p.m. I learned that the work will always be there. I always felt that if I worked all the time, I was taking care of my family, when it was quite the opposite. And when it came to empathy, I came from very little growing up and built everything around me. It is very common for leaders in that situation to think that people are lazy if they don’t hustle like you. I learned to evolve as a manager to help employees be successful, but also be held accountable.

What does your morning routine look like?

It starts with either the gym or getting kids to school, and then moves to reviewing emails and the service management systems in place along with some to-do list. I always want to make sure there are no fires before moving onto other items and/or meetings.

What’s the one thing you can’t leave your house without each morning?

Has to be the smart device. The laptop is a very close second.

What piece of advice do you share with your team regularly?

Communication is key. I am a firm believer in the power of the ask. You don’t know unless you ask, and the worst thing someone can say is no. You have to be able to provide information to people so they can make informed decisions. It is your responsibility to get the yes. If you get a no, you can’t blame that on the person that gave you the no. And a no can mean not now.

What skill do you feel all successful leaders must possess?

Going back to what I mentioned earlier, the number one skill is empathy. You need to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. You never know what people are dealing with.

What has been your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment is building successful companies while being self-taught in both business and technology. I have been able to accomplish a lot without a college degree.

Who are your greatest influencers?

When it comes to being an overall great person, it is my grandpa. He was a pastor for over 60 years. When it comes to my work ethic, it is my dad. I have also had some great friends and mentors along the way. Those people listed along with any successful person that came from nothing to build empires.

How do you feel knowing that others list you as theirs?

It would be an honor. I am always evaluating all options on the table, and at the end of the day, trying to do what I feel is best and fair.

How are you going to impact the Bayou Region in 2022?

I want our area to be a leader in the technology industry. There are so many opportunities to diversify with technology. Technology touches pretty much every other industry in our area. Our area is blessed with so many great innovators in medicine and oil and gas. Those industries and technology fit well together, but technology also provides the opportunity for new industry in our area.

Working with the non-profit group Hache Grant Association, we will work on rebuilding downtown better than it was before. We want to revitalize and improve the quality of life in Terrebonne Parish.

I will also be chairing the Relay for Life American Cancer Society event on April 23 at the Civic Center. Starting this year, we are going to have the Relay for Life Lip Sync Battle lip syncing competition at the Municipal Auditorium on April 8th to raise funds for Relay for Life. You can go to www.relayforlife.org/terrebonnela for more information. Our theme is Bayou Survivor Strong.

Stay tuned for more to come.