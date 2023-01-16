J.T. Meleck Announces Single-Barrel Whiskey Program to Continue in 2023

After the successful test market of its single-barrel cask strength rice whiskey in four select Louisiana retailers, family-owned distillery J.T. Meleck announced plans to continue the program in 2023, with an expansion to more retailers in the state.

The program builds on the success of the test offering in four retail locations in late 2022: Nunu’s Market in Youngsville, Champagnes of Lafayette, Hokus Pokus Lake Charles, and Cannata’s in Houma. Some picks sold out in hours, despite limitations on purchases of 1 to 2 bottles per customer.

“Single barrel picks are a growing trend in whiskey as the US whiskey culture expands and matures,” explains Mike Frugé, founder and owner of Frugé Spirits. “We knew our customers would love it, but the response was more than we could have imagined. Our retailers love it, too, because they can choose and offer a high-quality, exclusive product that enables their brand to stand out.”

Single Barrel Vs. Small Batch Whiskey

Small batch whiskey consists of a limited number of barrels (up to 50) that are mixed to create a unique blend of whiskey and then offered as a “small batch”. Single barrel whiskey is precisely what the name implies, a single barrel of whiskey with its own unique flavor profile, proof and yield (bottle count).

“Every single spirit that leaves the farm at JT Meleck has gone through a quality control process, meaning we have smelled, taste and analyzed to make sure we are giving our fans a consistent spirit,” Fruge says. “When conducting this process for whiskey, the there rice takes its own path in each barrel. Some barrels stand above the rest in terms of nose and flavor profile, distinguished not only from the batch but also from each other. We identify these barrels and offer them at cask strength to our retailers, who select a favorite to offer their customers. Their chosen barrel will become their single barrel pick, hand-selected.”

Finding Single Barrel JT Meleck Whiskey in Retailers

Meleck Members are the first to know about new single barrel whiskey launches. Fans can join by texting JTMELECK to 337-337-1061, which sends new offerings directly to their phones. Cask strength bottles can be identified through their unique blue label.

About J.T. Meleck Distillers

One family. One farm. One great idea. It began in 1896 when John T. Meleck had the crazy idea to grow rice on 20 acres of marshland in South Louisiana. Against the odds, the name Meleck became synonymous with Louisiana rice, but to us he is great, great Uncle John. Five generations later we still grow rice, and now crawfish, on the same 20 acres as our Uncle John. We’ve grown since then, but we are still as connected to the dirt as John was. Years ago, Mike Frugé began thinking: What if we could make a great spirit from our rice? The result is something truly special, born right here on our farm, just off Highway 35 in Branch, Louisiana. We work the dirt and grow the seed, just like Uncle John did. That’s why we’ve named it J.T. Meleck Distillers. We´re proud to take our rice from grain to glass, from our farm to your front porch.