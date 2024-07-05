Jeaux on the Geaux: Local Entrepreneur Creates Community Hub for Coffee & Connection

Jeaux on the Geaux, located in Gray Louisiana, is the go-to spot in the Gray area for connecting over great coffee and food. Owner Robbie Liner said, “We’re really trying to do some unique things.”

Local entrepreneur Robbie Liner bought the old Waffle House building at 113 Linda Ann Ave. in Gray. Liner, who also owns Alligator Contractors Group and Tiger Event Rentals, partnered with Tommy Guarisco, the owner of Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe in Houma. Since then, Liner has become the sole owner, and the business has expanded.

Jeaux on the Geaux is renowned for its espresso drinks, drip coffees, iced beverages, and cold brews. The business uses its own Jeaux on the Geaux coffee blends produced in a roasting facility in Lafayette, Louisiana. “It’s our blend,” explained Liner. “We have three blends: regular, dark roast, and decaf.” In addition to serving their custom blends, Jeaux on the Geaux offers them for purchase for home enjoyment.

The business also offers sandwiches, paninis, salads, pastries, and breakfast items all day. Liner mentioned that they have delicious beignets and the coffee flights are a popular choice. Customers can sample different brews with the coffee flight. Additionally, a new offering is on the horizon. Liner teased, “I can’t share any details just yet, but all I’m going to say is it’s coming in a pink box. We’re still working out the details, but it’s going to be absolutely amazing.” Look out for the pink box on August 1st!

A new venture for the entrepreneur is an on-the-go coffee trailer, which has become popular at local festivals, schools, hospitals, and CoCo Marina in Cocodrie on the weekends. “This gives us a chance to reach out to those who haven’t tried what we offer; we’re local! We’re around 18 months into business and would love to see more smiling faces dropping by and giving us a chance,” he shared. Call (985) 262-4180 or visit Jeauxonthegeaux.com to book Jeaux on the Geaux.

Liner is dedicated to his community and aims to make a positive impact whenever possible, through investing in businesses, volunteer work, and philanthropy. He endeavors to improve Terrebonne Parish and meet the needs of the people. “I see the location as a place for an area that needed a spot where people can connect,” he said. “It’s local flavor!”