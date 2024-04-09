Jerry Knight Named Vice President of Project Services at PES, a Danos Company

Performance Energy Services (PES), a Danos company, proudly announces the appointment of Jerry Knight as vice president of project services. In his new role, Knight will oversee the company’s construction, project management, rope access, scaffolding, coatings and coastal restoration service lines.

With over 30 years of experience in the energy industry, Knight brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new position. He joined Danos in 2021 as general manager of project services, where he successfully oversaw the company’s project services business units. Under his leadership, Danos launched rope access and coastal restoration service lines.

“Jerry’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team with industry veterans who deeply understand our customers’ needs,” said Paul Danos, CEO of Danos Group Holdings. “His proven track record of success and dedication to operational excellence and employee development make him the ideal candidate to help lead the PES team.”

PES President Jon Boudreaux said, “Jerry’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding our offshore operations to new heights. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to continued success under his guidance.

Knight expressed enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am extremely excited about the possibilities created by these new opportunities. I look forward to working with the talented team at PES to deliver exceptional results and drive growth in our project services.”

Before joining Danos, Knight held leadership positions at Williams for nearly 14 years. Before his tenure at Williams, he spent 16 years at Occidental Chemical Corporation. Knight is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. In his current role of VP of project services, he joins the PES leadership team including President Jon Boudreaux, Controller Tyler Boquet, VP of Special Projects Ali Mackay, VP of Operations Dirk Dempster, VP of Business Development Tyler Todd, and VP of HSE Troy Granier.