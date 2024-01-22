Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in Thibodaux

Jersey Mike’s Subs known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 347 North Canal Blvd., in Thibodaux on January 24.

Franchise owners Anthony Parker and William Montgomery will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, January 24 to Sunday, January 28 to support Upside Downs. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Upside Downs in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app . Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. Jersey Mike’s fans crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice,” red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Authentic cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.

Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with extraordinary growth potential to join their team. Candidates who are passionate about customer service and connecting with their local community are invited to apply by visiting jerseymikes.com/careers.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 985-227-4573.

Jersey Mike’s believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $110 million for local charities. In 2023, the company’s 13th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $21 million for more than 200 local charities.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”