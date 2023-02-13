Join LSBDC at upcoming Small Business Seminar

The Terrebonne Parish Library will host a free seminar series to help entrepreneurs plan, develop, and finance their business. This program is offered in partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Commission. The series will take place at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive, on the following dates. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, February 14 at 10 a.m.: Small and Emerging Business Development Certifications That Can Grow Your Business

Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m.: 5 Steps to Financing Success

The LSBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, Terrebonne Economic Development Authority and participating universities.