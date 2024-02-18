Joint Chamber Luncheon with Commissioner Tim Temple

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, and St. Mary Chamber of Commerce proudly present the “Joint Chamber Luncheon” featuring Tim Temple, Commissioner of Insurance, as the distinguished guest speaker.

Mark your calendars for March 7, 2024, at the Cypress Columns from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event’s highlight is the presence of Tim Temple, Commissioner of Insurance, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. As the guest speaker, Commissioner Temple is expected to share valuable insights into the insurance landscape, offering a glimpse into the evolving industry and its impact on businesses.

One of the primary attractions of this joint luncheon is the networking opportunities it provides. With members and potential members in attendance from multiple chambers, this event serves as a melting pot for diverse perspectives, fostering collaboration and strengthening connections within the local business community.

Registration is $35 for members, $45 for potential members, and can be made online. Early registration is encouraged, as limited slots are available for this event.