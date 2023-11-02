Joint Chambers Luncheon to feature Dr. Mike Strain

The Houma-Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce announced a General Membership Joint Chamber Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the Cypress Columns, in Houma. The guest speaker will be Dr. Mike Strain LA Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry. According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry website, “Strain believes faith in the Department and its ability to provide effective, efficient programs to the farmers, forest landowners and consumers of Louisiana has been restored. He is proud of what has been accomplished and looks forward to what the future holds for Louisiana agriculture and forestry.”

The luncheon will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Contact your local chamber for reservations or make a reservation online here.