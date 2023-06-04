Joint Chambers Luncheon to feature local delegation

Visit your TPPL branch for Summer Reading Story Time– with snacks!June 4, 2023
Houma Elks Lodge 1193 to Host Flag Day Ceremony in partnership with WoodmenLifeJune 5, 2023
Houma Terrebonne, Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce announce a General Membership Joint Chamber Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Cypress Columns, in Houma.
The luncheon will feature our local delegation including:
- Senator Brett Allain, II- District 21
- Senator Mike Fesi, Sr.- District 20
- Representative Beryl Amedee- District 51
- Representative Bryan Fontenot- District 55
- Representative Tanner Magee- District 53
- Representative Joe Orgeron- District 54
- Representative Jerome Zeringue- District 52
The luncheon will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Contact your local chamber for reservations.