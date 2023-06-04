Joint Chambers Luncheon to feature local delegation

Houma Terrebonne, Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce announce a General Membership Joint Chamber Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Cypress Columns, in Houma.

The luncheon will feature our local delegation including:

Senator Brett Allain, II- District 21

Senator Mike Fesi, Sr.- District 20

Representative Beryl Amedee- District 51

Representative Bryan Fontenot- District 55

Representative Tanner Magee- District 53

Representative Joe Orgeron- District 54

Representative Jerome Zeringue- District 52

The luncheon will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Contact your local chamber for reservations.