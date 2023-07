Houma-Terrebonne, Lafourche, Thibodaux, and St. Mary Chambers of Commerce announced a General Membership Joint Chamber Luncheon will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Cypress Columns, in Houma. The guest speaker will be U.S Senator John N. Kennedy.

The luncheon will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Contact your local chamber for reservations or make a reservation online here.