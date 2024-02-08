Judiciary Commission of Louisiana Announces Officers and Appointments

Suzanne Stinson, a citizen member of the Commission, was elected to serve as Commission Vice Chair for a term of one year. Ms. Stinson began working at the 26th Judicial Court District in 1982 and was appointed court administrator in 1996 until her retirement in 2014. Ms. Stinson graduated magna cume laude with her bachelor’s degree in 1988, a master’s degree in business administration in 1992, and a second master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology in 1994, all from Louisiana Tech University. She served in the Louisiana Army National Guard from 1979 to 1982. Ms. Stinson is a Fellow of the Institute for Court Management and received her Certificate of Judicial Administration from Michigan State University. She is a past president of the National Association for Court Management, served on the board of directors for the International Association of Court Management, and also served as president of the Louisiana Court Administrators Association. She served two consecutive terms on the Board of Directors for the National Center for State Courts (NCSC), and currently serves on the Editorial Board for Trends in State Courts, an annual publication by the NCSC. She previously served on the Judicial Compensation Commission, the Court Rules Committee, the Advisory Committee to the Performance Audit on Jury Practices, the Disaster Recovery Planning Committee, and the Louisiana Integrated Juvenile Justice Information System Committee. Ms. Stinson is currently serving a second term on the Commission, having been appointed by the Louisiana District Judges Association.

Selected by the Louisiana District Judges Association, citizen member Lloyd Clark is serving his second term on the Commission. Mr. Clark retired in 2008 after 36 years of service with the Jefferson Parish Public School system. He served as an instructor on the elementary, middle, and high school levels and on the administrative level as a dean of students, disciplinarian, and vice principal. He ended his tenure by serving as the supervisor of child welfare and attendance and student hearing officer for the West Bank region of Jefferson Parish. Mr. Clark received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a Master of Education degree in administration and supervision from Nicholls State University. He was selected as a Fulbright Scholar in 1991 and studied in Thailand at the University of Chulalongkorn through the University of New Orleans. Mr. Clark is actively involved in many professional, community, and civic organizations and has served in leadership roles in most of them. He is past president of Jefferson Economic Development Corporation (Jedco); a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association; past president of the Louisiana Association of Child Welfare and Attendance Personnel (2001-2003); and member of the board of directors of the Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union, 1999-present and was board chairman from 2009-2012. Mr. Clark succeeds citizen member Mr. Robert P. Ackerman.