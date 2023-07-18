Kandace Magee, RN, named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Kandace Magee, RN, is the most recent Daisy Award Winner. Magee is a labor and delivery nurse at the Terrebonne General Women’s Center and has been a part of the staff for fifteen years.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized for the Daisy Award. I enjoy caring for new mothers and helping bring new life into the world,” said Magee.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.”

Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.