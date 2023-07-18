Kandace Magee, RN, named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

July 18, 2023
July 18, 2023

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Kandace Magee, RN, is the most recent Daisy Award Winner. Magee is a labor and delivery nurse at the Terrebonne General Women’s Center and has been a part of the staff for fifteen years.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized for the Daisy Award. I enjoy caring for new mothers and helping bring new life into the world,” said Magee.


The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.”

Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.

Isabelle Gareis

