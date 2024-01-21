Kelley Williams, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Kelley Williams, RN has been named the most recent Daisy Award winner! Williams has been in his current position for two years. Though he is not originally from Terrebonne parish, he loves that he has been accepted into the Terrebonne General family.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.

”Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.