Kennedy warns DOE Secretary Granholm that new rules will crush U.S. natural gas industry

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Ranking member of the Senate Energy and Water Subcommittee on Appropriations, today sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, urging the department to not limit U.S. exports of liquified natural gas (LNG) through enforcing unnecessary burdens in the permitting process.

“. . . the Department of Energy, through new guidelines and rulemakings, will crush a burgeoning U.S. industry that employs tens of thousands of Americans, provides cheap and reliable energy to millions, and is a vital instrument in weening the world off of dirty Russian energy,” the senator wrote.

Kennedy raised concerns that any attempt by the Biden administration to implement additional rulemaking in the permitting process would arbitrarily limit the country’s ability to utilize natural gas resources and that such actions would be a mistake.

“The U.S. has a natural gas resource base that conservatively stands at close to 4,000 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas. Let’s put that resource to its best use to maintain our energy independence, to help our allies, to reduce emissions and to create good-paying jobs—instead of needlessly sidelining it,” Kennedy concluded.