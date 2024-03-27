Kera Chandler, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Kera Chandler, RN has been named the most recent Daisy Award winner! Chandler expressed, “I am so grateful, honored, and blessed. When I walk in the door, it is about the patients.”

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.

”Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.

 

 

