LABI’s Jim Patterson Named Interim President and CEO

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) is pleased to announce that Jim Patterson, LABI’s vice president of government relations, has been named LABI interim president and CEO. Patterson has served LABI for more than 30 years and currently oversees and coordinates the day-to-day activities of LABI’s lobbying team at the Capitol. He also directs the councils for Taxation and Finance, Employee Relations, and Trade, Transportation and Tourism.

“There is no one better placed to step into this role than Jim Patterson,” said LABI Board Chairman and b1BANK CEO Jude Melville. “Having served LABI for almost thirty years, Jim is highly respected by the LABI Board of Directors, the LABI team and those at the Capitol. I have total confidence that Jim will lead LABI effectively not only through the legislative session, but also through this season of transition.”

“I’m honored by the confidence LABI’s officers have shown in my ability to serve in this role at this time,” said Patterson. “My love for this organization and dedication to its mission drive me daily to ensure LABI is at the forefront of making Louisiana a better place to live and do business. Our state is at a pivotal point in its history, and LABI is ready to advance the positive policies Louisiana desperately needs. We’re ready to get to work.”

A nationwide search for a permanent LABI president and CEO will begin in the next few weeks.