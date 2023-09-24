Lafourche Candidate Forum Scheduled for Today

Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce and the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will host a public Candidate Forum for the following races:

Louisiana State Senator, Districts 2, 19, 20 and 21

Lafourche Parish Sheriff

Lafourche Assessor

Lafourche Parish Council, Districts 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9

The event, which is open to the public, will be held today, Monday, September 25 at 5 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex in Matthews. For more information please email infor@thibodauxchamber.com or call 985-446-1187.