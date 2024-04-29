Lafourche Chamber awards 2024 Employee of the Year

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce awarded the 2024 Employee of the Year to Stanley “Skip” Guidry from Lady of the Sea General Hospital at the Chamber’s Annual Employee Appreciation seafood boil and Healthcare Expo. His nomination letter stating, “He “does his job” and by doing it, he makes a difference every day in our patient’s lives, his coworker’s lives and in our community of South Lafourche.”

Each year the Chamber offers its membership the opportunity to thank their employees by hosting their annual Employee Appreciation seafood boil and Healthcare Expo and recognizes their nominees for Employee of the Year. Thanks in part to our Healthcare Expo sponsors: Lady of the Sea General Hospital, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, Thibodaux Regional Health System and Terrebonne General Health System, as we offer our membership the opportunity to take advantage of free health screenings offered by our Healthcare Expo sponsors to help ensure a healthy workforce.

Chair of the Board Chad Doucet from South Louisiana Bank stated, “Receiving the employee of the year award not only serves as a recognition of their hard work and dedication but also boosts morale and motivation among the nominees and the entire workforce. It creates a sense of pride and accomplishment, encouraging employees to continue striving for excellence and contributing to the success of the organization.”

