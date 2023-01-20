Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 award recipients

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will honor their own at the organization’s annual awards banquet on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Chamber takes pride in this event each year as they celebrate success and achievement. They look forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community!

The awards will be presented to the following recipients:

2022 Business & Industry of the Year: Danos

2022 Business Person of the Year: Karen Collins of Lady of the Sea General Hospital

2022 Educator of the Year: Danielle LeCompte of Central Lafourche High School

2022 Community Hero of the Year: Trixy Boudreaux of Joe’s Septic Contractors

2022 Ambassador of the Year: Wendy Plaisance of United Community Bank

Guests are invited to join us in congratulating and supporting the award recipients who make our community a better place to live, work, play and raise our children. We also take advantage of this opportunity to install our 2023 Board of Directors. The event is sponsored in part by Thibodaux Regional Health System and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Reservations are required to attend the 7:00 PM dinner being held at the Larose Civic Center and may be made by contacting the Chamber by calling 985-693-6700, emailing lin@lafourchechamber.com or visiting www.lafourchechamber.com. $75 per Chamber member, $85 per prospective chamber member.