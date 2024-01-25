Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Announces Awards Recipients

Kennedy on Risk Rating 2.0: “FEMA lied”January 25, 2024
Lafourche Water District Reports Broken Water Main; No Water Pressure in Certain AreasJanuary 26, 2024
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will honor their own at the organization’s annual awards banquet on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The Chamber takes pride in this event each year as they celebrate success and achievement. They look forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community!
The awards will be presented to the following recipients:
- 2023 Business & Industry of the Year: Ochsner St. Anne Clinics
- 2023 Business Person of the Year: Kayla Fullilove of Complete Occupational Health System
- 2023 Educator of the Year: Award recipient will be announced at the Annual Awards Banquet
- 2023 Community Hero of the Year: Gaynell Dufrene, Relay for Life Volunteer
- 2023 Ambassador of the Year: Wendy Plaisance of Allegiance Home Lending, LLC.
Guests are invited to join in congratulating and supporting the awards recipients who make out community a better place to live, work, play and raise our children. The Chamber will also install the 2024 Board of Directors. The event is sponsored in part by Thibodaux Regional Health System and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Reservations are required to attend the 7 p.m. dinner being held at the Larose Civic Center and may be made by contacting the Chamber by calling 985-693-6700, emailing lin@lafourchechamber.com or visiting www.lafourchechamber.com. Tickets are $75 per Chamber member, $85 per prospective Chamber member.