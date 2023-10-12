Lafourche Chamber of Commerce Hosts Bayou Briefing with Parish President Archie Chaisson

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announced its upcoming Bayou Briefing event will feature Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson. Scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, the event will be held at the Career Magnet Center in Lockport.

During the briefing, President Chaisson will outline his strategic vision and plans for the Lafourche Parish over the next four years of his Administration. This exclusive opportunity provides local business leaders and community members with valuable insights into the future direction of the parish.

Doors open will open at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 12 p.m.. Chamber members can attend the briefing for $30, while prospective Chamber members are welcome at a rate of $35. Reservations are required to attend this informative session. Interested attendees can secure their spot by visiting the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce website at https://lafourchechamber.com/bayou-briefing-2/.

The Bayou Briefing series is a testament to the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogues between local businesses and community leaders. Don’t miss this chance to engage with President Archie Chaisson and gain valuable insights into the future of Lafourche Parish.