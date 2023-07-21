Lafourche Chamber Welcomes South Lafourche Levee District

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce invited Nicholas Matherne as their Bayou Briefing luncheon speaker. Matherne, newly appointed General Manager of the South Lafourche Levee District, shared the District’s plan for continuing to respond to Hurricane Ida’s challenges and for future improvements and partnerships to benefit the South Lafourche community.

Windell Curole, recently retired General Manager of the South Lafourche Levee District was recognized by the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce during the luncheon. Curole was recognized for his commitment to Lafourche and his successes and accomplishments as General Manager of the South Lafourche Levee District from 1980 – 2022. Curole remains involved as Executive Secretary of the South Lafourche Levee District.