Lafourche officials headline Joint Chambers Business at Breakfast

To encourage collaboration and boost local businesses, the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce and the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for a Joint Business at Breakfast event on Wednesday, May 15. The event will take place at The Oaks of Thibodaux and promises to be a dynamic gathering of business leaders and community members.

Highlighting the event will be keynote speakers Annette Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, and Kristine Russell from the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office. Both Fontana and Russell are expected to provide valuable insights, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with key figures in the community.

The joint chamber meeting serves as a platform for networking, exchanging ideas, and exploring potential collaborations between businesses in Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish in general. Members and potential members are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to connect with fellow professionals and enhance their presence in the local business landscape.

The cost to attend is $20 for members and $30 for potential members. Door open at 7:15 a.m. with the program beginning at 8 a.m. Individuals interested in attending the Joint Business Breakfast are urged to make reservations in advance to secure their spot. Reservations can be made here. Don’t miss out on this chance to network, learn, and strengthen ties with fellow business leaders.