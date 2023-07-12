Lafourche Parish Assessor, Wendy Thibodeaux, CLA, Launches Re-Election Campaign

Wendy Thibodeaux, Certified Louisiana Assessor (CLA) and incumbent Lafourche Parish Assessor, announces her campaign for re-election, aiming to continue her service and dedication to the residents of Lafourche Parish.

Thibodeaux, who has served as the Lafourche Parish Assessor since 2014, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position. During her tenure, she has implemented innovative strategies to improve the efficiency and accuracy of property assessments, ensuring a fair and equitable valuation system for all residents.

Under Thibodeaux’s leadership, the Assessor’s Office has embraced modern technology, streamlined processes, and enhanced accessibility for property owners. She has successfully implemented online assessment tools, allowing residents to conveniently access property information. Thibodeaux has also prioritized community outreach and education, hosting workshops and seminars to help property owners understand the assessment process and the resources available to taxpayers.

“I am honored to have served as Lafourche Parish Assessor for the past nine years, and I am excited to continue working on behalf of the residents of this great community,” said Thibodeaux. “Throughout my tenure, I have strived to bring fairness, transparency, and accountability to the assessment process. I am committed to ensuring that all residents receive accurate and equitable assessments, while providing exceptional customer service and support.”

As a Certified Louisiana Assessor, Thibodeaux has demonstrated her commitment to professionalism and ongoing education. She has completed rigorous training programs and maintains a deep understanding of the complex laws, regulations, and procedures governing property assessment. Thibodeaux’s dedication to professional development ensures that she and her team remain at the forefront of best practices and provide accurate and reliable assessments to the residents she serves.

In 2022, Thibodeaux was named Assessor of the Year by the Louisiana Assessor’s Association and was recognized by the Bayou Industrial Group as a B.I.G. Achiever.

Thibodeaux’s main objective going forward is to further enhance and modernize assessment and mapping software. Emphasizing public outreach and ensuring accessibility will remain a top priority. Furthermore, she will encourage everyone in her office to pursue certification as Louisiana Deputy Assessors, fostering a knowledgeable and proficient team.

For more information please visit www.geauxwendy.com, www.facebook.com/wendy4assessor or email geauxwendy@gmail.com.