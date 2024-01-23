Lafourche Parish breaks ground on new Animal Shelter

TPSO requests assistance locating Derrick Von ChanceyJanuary 23, 2024
The grounding breaking ceremony of the Lafourche Parish Animals Shelter was held yesterday, January 22, 2024. The new shelter will be located in the open field next to the current location off of HWY 3185 in Thibodaux. “This new building will be something that the community can be proud of physically, but it will always be more proud of my team who does it all with very little,” Hilary Detillier, Manager of the Animal Shelter shared during a report to the Lafourche Parish Council.
The Lafourche Parish Council accepted the low bid of Onshore Construction Company, LLC in the amount of $1,785,000.00 for the project on September 12, 2023. “At some point next year we will be doing a ribbon cutting on a state of the art facility. If you’ve been to the animal shelter, it’s desperately needed, I don’t know how these ladies work in those conditions, but we’re finally going to take car of it for them and get it up and running,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson during a council meeting.
Duplantis Design Group attended the ground breaking ceremony and shared, “Our team is providing architectural and civil engineering services for the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter Project. DDG designed a new and larger facility to assist the parish in creating a welcoming environment for animals in search of their forever home. Our design team hopes the modern and updated facility will provide comfort for animals and increase the adoption rate.”
The Lafourche Parish Animal shelter provided these 2023 statistics:
- 93 percent live release rate
- Intake – 2,301
- Cats- 1,633
- Dogs- 668
- Adoptions- 984
- Cats- 605
- Dogs- 335
- Return to Owner- 39
- Cats- 3
- Dogs-36
- Transfers -317
- Cats 63
- Dogs- 254
- Shelter Neuter Return- 862
- Spay/Neuter- 1,335
- Returned Pets Via Lost Pets of Lafourche- 271
For information regarding the shelter and services, visit them on Facebook or their website. The shelter is located at 934 Hwy. 3185 in Thibodaux. For more information or to inquire about adoptions and services, call the shelter at (985) 446-3532. The shelter’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To report animal neglect or abuse, call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808 and take photos if possible.