Lafourche Parish breaks ground on new Animal Shelter

The grounding breaking ceremony of the Lafourche Parish Animals Shelter was held yesterday, January 22, 2024. The new shelter will be located in the open field next to the current location off of HWY 3185 in Thibodaux. “This new building will be something that the community can be proud of physically, but it will always be more proud of my team who does it all with very little,” Hilary Detillier, Manager of the Animal Shelter shared during a report to the Lafourche Parish Council.

The Lafourche Parish Council accepted the low bid of Onshore Construction Company, LLC in the amount of $1,785,000.00 for the project on September 12, 2023. “At some point next year we will be doing a ribbon cutting on a state of the art facility. If you’ve been to the animal shelter, it’s desperately needed, I don’t know how these ladies work in those conditions, but we’re finally going to take car of it for them and get it up and running,” said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson during a council meeting.