Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex Receives Innovation Award

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the National Institute for Jail Operations has recognized the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with the Detention Facility Innovation Award for programming and reentry services. Major Cortrell Davis, warden, and Captain Karla Beck, assistant warden, accepted the award at JailCon23 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on August 30, 2023.

“I am extremely proud of our staff who created and implemented these incredible programs and processes in an effort to return better citizens to our community,” said Sheriff Webre. “This award demonstrates that the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to be a national leader in law enforcement and corrections innovation.”

The Detention Facility Innovation Award is one of several annual Correctional Professional Awards given by the National Institute for Jail Operations. It is awarded to a detention facility that has demonstrated exceptional achievement in developing or enhancing a particular aspect or feature in the facility or in the operations of the facility in line with the mission of the Sheriff’s Office during the past year.

Major Davis said, “I am pleased to be a part of the revolution of corrections. Our entire Corrections Department is committed and dedicated to changing the lives of the offender population. The satisfaction of releasing an offender with the intangibles to succeed is awarding in itself!”

The Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was recognized for its innovation in programming and reentry. Captain Beck, who serves as the Director of Programming and Reentry for the Southeast Central Regional Reentry Program, said, “This award is a testament to the dedication and exemplary service of the men and women devoted to the success of our reentry programs which lead to the overall safety, security, and quality of life for our entire community.”

Established in 2011, the National Institute for Jail Operations provides a compilation of legal-based resources and training specific to various state statute legal requirements or Circuit Courts of Appeal. The organization provides agencies access to a database of industry standards, the ability to conduct self-audits, customizable training, and legal consultation.