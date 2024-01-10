Lafourche Parish Council elects new Chair and Vice-Chair

At the initial Lafourche Parish Council session of the year, conducted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the council appointed a Chairperson and Vice-Chair for the fiscal year.

During nominations to select a Chairperson for the Lafourche Parish Council for the Fiscal Year 2024, a motion was made by D’lynn Chiasson to appoint Armand Autin, as Chairperson. Autin accepted the nomination and the motion was seconded by William Adams. The council voted 8-1 to elect Autin for the 2024 Fiscal Year. William Adams opposed.

During nominations to select a Vice-Chair for the Lafourche Parish Council for the Fiscal Year 2024, a motion was made by Terry Arabie to appoint Aaron “bo” Melvin, as Vice-Chair. Melvin accepted the nomination and the motion was seconded by William Adams. The council voted 8-1 to elect Arabie for the 2024 Fiscal Year. William Adams opposed.

The newly appointed Chair and Vice-Chair will take their seats at the next regularly scheduled Lafourche Parish Council meeting.