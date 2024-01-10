Lafourche Parish Council elects new Chair and Vice-Chair

ALDI to open first Houma location this January
January 10, 2024
ALDI to open first Houma location this January
January 10, 2024

At the initial Lafourche Parish Council session of the year, conducted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the council appointed a Chairperson and Vice-Chair for the fiscal year.

During nominations to select a Chairperson for the Lafourche Parish Council for the Fiscal Year 2024, a motion was made by D’lynn Chiasson to appoint Armand Autin, as Chairperson. Autin accepted the nomination and the motion was seconded by William Adams. The council voted 8-1 to elect Autin for the 2024 Fiscal Year. William Adams opposed.


Armand Autin
District 7

During nominations to select a Vice-Chair for the Lafourche Parish Council for the Fiscal Year 2024, a motion was made by Terry Arabie to appoint Aaron “bo” Melvin, as Vice-Chair. Melvin accepted the nomination and the motion was seconded by William Adams. The council voted 8-1 to elect Arabie for the 2024 Fiscal Year. William Adams opposed.

Aaron “bo” melvin
District 4

The newly appointed Chair and Vice-Chair will take their seats at the next regularly scheduled Lafourche Parish Council meeting.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 10, 2024

Bayou Region Incubator Business Pitch Competition Extended

Read more