Lafourche Parish Government to hold public hearing

Lafourche Parish Government will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 Hwy 1, Mathews, LA. The purpose of the meeting is to obtain views on the housing and community development needs of Lafourche Parish and to discuss the submission of an application for funding under the State of Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) Program. The following items will be discussed at the hearing:

The amount of funds available for proposed community development and housing activities;

The range of activities available that mil be undertaken, including the estimated amount of funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit persons of low and moderate incomes;

The plans of the Parish for minimizing displaced persons as a result of activities assisted with such funds and the benefits to be provided by the Parish to persons actually displaced as a result of such activities; and,

The Parish’s past performance on LCDBG projects funded by the State of Louisiana.

All residents, particularly low and moderate income persons and residents of slum and blighted areas of Lafourche Parish are encouraged to attend this meeting.

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and non-English speaking individuals provided that five (5) day notice is received by the Parish.

Those citizens unable to attend this hearing may submit their views and proposals until May 12, 2023, in writing to: Lafourche Parish Government P.O. Drawer 5548, Thibodaux, LA 70302.