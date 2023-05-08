Lafourche Parish Government to hold public hearing

Lafourche Parish Government will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 Hwy 1, Mathews, LA. The purpose of the meeting is to obtain views on the housing and community development needs of Lafourche Parish and to discuss the submission of an application for funding under the State of Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) Program. The following items will be discussed at the hearing:
All residents, particularly low and moderate income persons and residents of slum and blighted areas of Lafourche Parish are encouraged to attend this meeting.
Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and non-English speaking individuals provided that five (5) day notice is received by the Parish.
Those citizens unable to attend this hearing may submit their views and proposals until May 12, 2023, in writing to: Lafourche Parish Government P.O. Drawer 5548, Thibodaux, LA 70302.