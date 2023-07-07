Lafourche Parish School District voted unanimously to add back performance pay for 2023-2034 school year

At its regularly scheduled monthly meeting held on July 5, 2023, the Lafourche Parish School District voted to add back performance pay for the upcoming school year, as well as table board a member compensation increase.

When the agenda item to accept the proposed 2023-2024 Salary Schedules was introduced, Lafourche Parish School Board President Tina Babin made a motion to amend the 2023-2024 Salary Schedule. She recommended to strike out the statement in the salary scheduled that says “to suspend all performance pay for fiscal year 2024”. Babin explained that striking it out would mean that performance pay would be added back in for the upcoming school year.

A motion for the amendment was made by Valerie Bourgeois, and seconded by Leslie Wells. The amendment passed unanimously as well as the motion.

Following lengthly discussion from board members and a public comment, the school board also voted to table the topic “To consider a change in board member compensation”. A motion to table the item was made by Clyde Duplantis, and seconded by Dr Dennis Guillot. The board voted unanimously to table the item. Board member BuffyLynn Charpentier recommended revisiting the topic at a more publicly perceived appropriate time.

To approve an increase to the Lafourche Parish School Board Members compensation from $400 (general membership)/$500 (board president) to $800 (general membership/$900 (board president) to take effect September 1, 2023; and amend Policy BBBE, Board Member Compensation, to reflect the change.