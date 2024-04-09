LaToya Turner appointed to The Office of Women’s Health and Community Health Advisory Board

Terrebonne General Health System is honored to announce that LaToya Turner, MSN, RNC-OB, Clinical Educator, was appointed to The Office of Women’s Health and Community Health (OWHC) Advisory Board. This board was established under a bill passed by the Louisiana Legislature and signed by Governor Edwards on June 18, 2022. OWHC is dedicated to improving women’s health outcomes in Louisiana through policy, education, evidence-based practices, programs, and services. Issues of focus include needs throughout a woman’s life, chronic or acute conditions, access to healthcare, how poverty affects women’s health, leading causes of morbidity and mortality, and health disparities.

Turner graduated from Southern University A&M College with her undergraduate degree in nursing and currently holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Norwich University. She joined Terrebonne General Health System in January 2006, working in Labor and Delivery, where she served as the Clinical Coordinator before moving into her role as Clinical Educator, working primarily with Women’s Health Center staff. She is nationally certified as an obstetrics nurse and has taught obstetrics and gynecology at Fletcher Technical Community College.

“We are immensely proud of LaToya’s achievement and confident that her expertise will drive impactful initiatives, shaping policies and programs that uplift women across our state,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

To learn more about Terrebonne General Health System, visit www.tghealthsystem.com.