LDWF announces informational meetings for $23.95 million in 2019 flood disaster funds

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will soon begin registration on its new online grant system for $23.95 million in funding that will be available to the Louisiana commercial and charter fishing industry under the Equipment Modernization Grant Program.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently approved $58 million in federal funding to assist the state’s fishing industry with recovery efforts related to losses caused by catastrophic flooding in 2019 during the openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

LDWF’s Equipment Modernization Grant Program is open to commercial fishermen, vessel owners, seafood docks, processors and charter captains in the saltwater fishing industry. Eligible applicants may receive up to $30,000 for reimbursement and purchase of updated and modern equipment to remediate impacts resulting from the influx of freshwater flooding.

Equipment reimbursed or purchased under the program must meet the program requirements and must have been purchased on or after September 1, 2019 to be eligible for the program. Applicants who have not previously purchased equipment must have quotes approved before purchasing equipment and submitting receipts. Labor costs associated with reimbursement of equipment is capped at 15% of the total cost of the equipment and cannot exceed $4,500.

In order to allow sufficient time for applicants to apply for the grant program, the application process will be divided into two phases. During the first phase, applicants will be required to register using the online grant portal and complete an online profile with personal, business, and LDWF license information. Applications will be submitted during the second phase. Dates for both phases will be announced at a later date.

In coordination with South Central Planning and Development Commission (SCPDC), LDWF will host several public meetings to inform applicants of the registration and application process. Informational meetings will be held at the following locations:

LAKE CHARLES – Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Willis Noland Conference Center – SEED Center, 4310 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 – second floor

ABBEVILLE -Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the LSU AgCenter – Vermillion Office, Meeting Room, 1105 West Port Street, Abbeville, LA 70510

HARVEY – Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain Westbank Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

CHALMETTE- Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the St. Bernard Parish Government Building – Council Chambers, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043

HOUMA –Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1p.m. at the Dumas Auditorium, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma LA 70360

For further information on meetings please contact SCPDC at 1-800-630-3791.

