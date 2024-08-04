Leadership Lafourche accepting applications for 2024 class

Leadership Lafourche is accepting applications for the Leadership Lafourche class of 2024. Residents of Lafourche Parish who are interested in learning more about their community should submit an application by Friday, August 16, 2024. “Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities,” reads a statement from Leadership Lafourche.

Leadership Lafourche includes an overnight opening retreat, seven full-day sessions, and a closing ceremony. Throughout the seven full-day sessions, participants will explore the factors that make Lafourche Parish a wonderful place to live and work, as well as the challenges facing the community. Topics covered during the full-day sessions include:

Business and Industry

Healthcare

Education

Economic Development

Law Enforcement

Tourism

Leadership

Participation in Leadership Lafourche is open to persons with residence or employment in Lafourche Parish. Classes typically will consist of approximately 20-25 individuals. Applicants must have the full support of the organization or corporation they represent. Attendance at the retreats and monthly sessions are mandatory. Tuition is $800 and must be paid in full before the program begins.

Once submitting your application, the Leadership Lafourche Selection Committee will choose candidates based upon the information provided. The committee is seeking representation from a demographic cross-section of Lafourche Parish. Participants will be community leaders, potential community leaders, active in business, education, the arts, religion, government, law, media, labor, community-based organizations, and ethnic and/or minority groups, and will reflect the diversity of the Lafourche Parish.

Since graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of participants. Applications can be completed online here.