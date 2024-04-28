Leadership Lafourche calls for nominations for prestigious “Forty Under Forty” award

Leadership Lafourche announced that nominations for the esteemed “Forty Under Forty” award are open until May 31, 2024. This initiative aims to honor and celebrate the dynamic contributions of young leaders, innovators, and community advocates within Lafourche Parish.

The “Forty Under Forty” award seeks to recognize individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional career accomplishments and a significant impact through community service endeavors. Nominations are open to individuals residing or working within Lafourche Parish.

Prospective nominees will undergo a thorough evaluation process conducted by a panel of judges comprising professionals from various fields. Nomination submissions will be assessed based on criteria including the rationale for nomination, career achievements, community involvement, and future aspirations for Lafourche Parish. Each nomination will be scored on a 30-point scale, with emphasis placed on the nominee’s tangible contributions and potential for shaping the future of the community.

Upon the conclusion of the evaluation process, the top 40 highest-scoring candidates will be recognized as honorees of the “Forty Under Forty” award. Honorees will be notified of their selection following the judging period, with all candidates and nominators receiving written acknowledgment by July 31, 2024.

Selected honorees will be invited to participate in a professional photo shoot, with their images slated for publication in a special edition magazine. The culminating event of the “Forty Under Forty” initiative will be an awards ceremony scheduled for October 24, 2024, where honorees will be formally recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community.

For further details regarding the nomination process or to submit a nomination, interested parties are encouraged to contact Lin Kiger at 985-693-6700 or via email at lin@lafourchechamber.com. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to Renee Brinkley, Chairperson of the Forty Under Forty Committee, at andreareneebrinkley@aol.com.

Nomination forms, along with two letters of support, can be submitted via email to lin@lafourchechamber.com or mailed to: Leadership Lafourche ATTN: 40 Under 40 Committee P.O. Box 1462 Larose, LA 70373

A $40 nomination fee payable to Leadership Lafourche is required for each submission, with proceeds contributing towards the printing costs of the publication. Access the nomination form here.