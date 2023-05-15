Leadership Lafourche graduates Class of 2023

The Leadership Lafourche Class of 2023 was recognized at a graduation dinner held in their honor on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities. Graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of individuals toward this singular goal. Dr. John Doucet, a former three-time Chair of the Board, and from the inaugural Leadership Lafourche Class from 30 years ago, revisited the class to elaborate on the importance of preserving our culture and history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Leadership Lafourche, it is an honor to present the Leadership Class of 2023:

Allison Adams – Fletcher Technical Community College

Tommie Aysenne – Duplantis Design Group

Erica Bailey – Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

Dillon Baronne – Lafourche Parish Government

Jessica Boudreaux – John Deere

Buffylynn Charpentier – Lafourche Parish School Board/BGC Art

Gregory Cook – Lafourche Parish School District

Hillary K. Danos – Bless Your Heart Nonprofit

Jessica Davis – Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jamie Falcon – Thibodaux Regional Health System

Heidi Landry – T. Baker Smith

Billy Lawson – RANGE

Donna Martin – REV Business

Addy Melancon – The Lafourche Gazette

Kimothy Naquin – John Deere

Mitch Orgeron – Lafourche Parish Government

Barry Plaisance – Mayor, Town of Lockport

Lindsey Rister – Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Cy Toups – T. Baker Smith

John Michael Waitz, Jr. – Home Title Company

Ian Wallis – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism

Greg Cook, Director of Child Welfare and Attendance with the Lafourche Parish School District was the class speaker and spoke of he and his classmates’ journey over the last few months. “I can tell you that standing on a moving lock, over deep water is way more impressive than viewing pictures or watching a video,” was the general theme of Greg’s remarks as he spoke of the highlights of their experiences and the passion and commitment of presenters, as well as the relationships that they will take with them from the program.