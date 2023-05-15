Leadership Lafourche graduates Class of 2023

The Leadership Lafourche Class of 2023 was recognized at a graduation dinner held in their honor on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities. Graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of individuals toward this singular goal. Dr. John Doucet, a former three-time Chair of the Board, and from the inaugural Leadership Lafourche Class from 30 years ago, revisited the class to elaborate on the importance of preserving our culture and history.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Leadership Lafourche, it is an honor to present the Leadership Class of 2023:
Greg Cook, Director of Child Welfare and Attendance with the Lafourche Parish School District was the class speaker and spoke of he and his classmates’ journey over the last few months. “I can tell you that standing on a moving lock, over deep water is way more impressive than viewing pictures or watching a video,” was the general theme of Greg’s remarks as he spoke of the highlights of their experiences and the passion and commitment of presenters, as well as the relationships that they will take with them from the program.