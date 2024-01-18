Leadership Terrebonne Alumni Association Announces 2024 Board Members and Officers

Leadership Terrebonne Alumni Association (LTAA), the principal non-profit association shaping the future of leadership in Terrebonne parish, is pleased to announce its 2024 Board of Directors and Officers. Board officers assumed their one-year terms on January 10, 2024.

LTAA 2024 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Officers:

Chair: Travion Smith, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

Vice Chair: Brian Naquin, Rouses Supermarkets

Past Chair: Melissa Durocher, Explore Houma

Secretary: Catherine Felarise, Start Corporation

Treasurer: Misty Guidry, Synergy Bank

Board Members:

Devonna Simmons, Registrar of Voters

Anna Merlos, CASA of Terrebonne

Cohen Guidry, Terrebonne Economic Development Authority

Melissa Bourgeois, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

Carla Cayette, B1 Bank

Amber Colwart, Insurance Agent

Karen Schilling, Executive Director

In this new term, Travion Smith assumes the position of Chair, with Brian Naquin as Vice Chair. Melissa Durocher transitions to the role of Past Chair. Catherine Felarise takes on the responsibilities of Secretary, and Misty Guidry continues her role as Treasurer.

Returning to the board is Devonna Simmons, and Anna Merlos. We welcome new board members Cohen Guidry, Melissa Bourgeois, Carla Cayette and Amber Colwart.

Today, over 30 community residents a year participate in the 10-month program designed to promote the development of community leaders by providing participants from diverse backgrounds with an understanding of the problems, opportunities, and issues facing the community. Led by Executive Director, Karen Schilling, participants learn about featured topics from decision-makers and agency representatives who are considered local experts during day-long sessions each month.

This includes presentations by local elected officials, the parish school superintendent, sheriff, hospital administrators, and business owners, as well as recognized speakers who each year, provides an in-depth look at the state and local economy and their predictions for the future of Terrebonne Parish.