Leadership transitions at inaugural 2024 Lafourche Parish School Board Meeting

January 11, 2024
January 11, 2024

At the inaugural Lafourche Parish School Board meeting of 2024, held on January 10, the newly elected LPSD Board President, Valerie Bourgeois, and Vice President, Marian B. Fertitta, assumed their respective roles consecutively. Additionally, an Advisory Committee member was elected during the session.

The board elected of one member to serve (along with the president and vice-president) on the Advisory Committee of the Lafourche Parish School Board for a one year term. Tina Naquin Babin was nominated by BuffyLynn Charpentier. There were no other nominations and Babin was elected to serve on the Advisory Committee. Babin previously served as LPSD Board President for the 2023 calendar year. The board expressed their gratitude for her service in the meeting as well.

Tina Naquin Babin pictured with LPSD Superintendent Jarod Martin.

 

