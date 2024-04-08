LED Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative now accepting applications

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) is now accepting applications for its 2024 Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative. This unique program aims to accelerate the growth of second-stage businesses in rural areas of Louisiana with populations less than 50,000. With the unique challenges rural entrepreneurs face, program participants will be able to identify what scaling means for both their companies and their communities. They will then move on to develop and refine their business strategy and will be connected to the right tools and expertise to execute the strategy.

Participation consists of three components starting with a virtual kickoff retreat that helps to create an overall growth strategy and establish your commitment goals. The three monthly virtual roundtables allow participants to discuss pressing issues in a confidential environment. The customized Strategic Research engagements will provide business intelligence related to specific growth challenges delivered by a team of highly-skilled specialists.

Applications will be accepted between April 1 and April 30 for participatory consideration in the program beginning in May. For more information and eligibility requirements on the program, visit LED’s Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative or contact Johnna Johnson at Johnna.Johnson@La.Gov or (225) 342-4492.