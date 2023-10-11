LED to host 2023 Small Business Summit

Time is of the essence for small business leaders seeking invaluable resources and connections at the 2023 Louisiana Small Business Summit, organized by Louisiana Economic Development (LED). This highly anticipated annual event serves as a pivotal platform, bringing together entrepreneurs and an extensive array of state-wide resources designed to fuel business growth.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Cajundome and Convention Center in Lafayette, the summit promises a day filled with enriching opportunities. Entrepreneurs can gain access to essential business tools, unparalleled training resources, and exclusive networking prospects. Moreover, attendees will explore lucrative contracting possibilities with state agencies.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Venue: Cajundome and Convention Center, Lafayette

Registration is open until Sunday, October 22, offering a final chance for entrepreneurs to secure their spot at this transformative event. Tickets, priced at $20, cover registration and a delectable lunch that will be served during the summit.

This year’s summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including the esteemed Governor John Bel Edwards and Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner of Collab Capital and former head of Google for Startups in the U.S. Burks Solomon will deliver a powerful keynote address during the lunch session. Additionally, engaging panel discussions will feature prominent figures from the Office of the Governor, Office of State Procurement, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, LA APEX Accelerator, and Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network. Alongside these esteemed representatives, successful small business owners from diverse sectors across the state will share their invaluable insights.

Entrepreneurs eager to participate and learn more about this enriching event are encouraged to visit the Louisiana Small Business Summit webpage for detailed information and registration.