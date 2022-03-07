Ledet Family Legacy

Born and raised in Thibodaux, Paul Ledet began working with his dad, Chris Ledet, before he had a driver’s license. “One of my earliest memories on a job site was my dad sending me on a four-wheeler to dig a ditch,” Paul recalls.

Now in its second generation of leadership under Paul, Chris Ledet Homes is still driven by experience, quality, and integrity. The company has proudly been building custom homes in Thibodaux, Houma, and the surrounding area since 1983.

Founded by Chris, a Nicholls State University graduate, with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration, Chris had an interest in building from the age of 15. The Thibodaux native took an organized approach to home building, while paying attention to each individual house. Now he lends his knowledge through decades of experience, to his son. The father and son team worked side by side for years, ensuring that the same attention to detail and customer service that it was founded on remained.

With a degree in Construction Management from Louisiana State University, Paul builds every custom home with the values his father instilled in him; respect for people, respect for the environment, and hard work done well. As a licensed contractor with a hundred ton captain’s license, Paul continues to run the family business, carry on the family tradition, and make his father proud.

In recent years Paul has integrated the latest industry technology to maintain frequent, consistent and meaningful communication with their clients. Using a customized, powerful web based platform, www.buildertrend.com, every detail related to each build is in one, easily-accessible place.

Together, the Chris Ledet Homes team has built over 400 custom homes and counting. Proud to have served homeowners in the Bayou region for more than 30 years, Chris Ledet Homes is committed to providing an extremely high level of quality and service.

Still playing a consulting role for the business, and giving insight from his nearly 40 years of experience in residential building, Paul is grateful for his father’s expertise, knowledge, and example. Recalling memories from his childhood, Paul appreciates his dad’s work ethic while remaining committed to his family.

Recently building his own home during the Covid-19 pandemic, Paul included a home office. He noted, “My dad worked from a home office and I remember him being there. He was there to eat breakfast with us, and when we got home from school. That stayed with me and I wanted the same thing for my kids,” Paul explains, “Having meetings at night with clients is also easy, it’s just a walk away.”