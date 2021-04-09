Legacy Business Center to launch inside Southland Mall

The Louisiana Legacy Business Center (LBC) will be launching its first location in Houma inside Southland Mall in the Sears wing.

The goal of the LBC is to provide entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses a professional co-working space to succeed by rendering comprehensive business services, coaching, and networking opportunities. The LBC offers onsite and online consulting services, professional coaching, business-related courses and workshops. The LBC is outfitted with a meeting room and conference room both furnished with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, coffee, tea and high-speed internet.

Legacy Business Center’s vision is to equip small businesses with the tools and resources necessary to stimulate the local economy and provide generational wealth. LBC is passionate about enhancing an entrepreneur’s ability to grow and become a successful business owner. In a given year, small businesses account for 60-65% of net new jobs. Specifically, this amounts to around 2 million jobs per year. For example, small companies brought 1.9 million jobs in 2015. Inadequate funding, poor planning and bad management were the most common issues to blame for small business failure.*

Founder, CEO, Aronda Smith-Benson, MSOD, a Houma native, is eager to utilize her years of business experience to support entrepreneurs on their journey to become thriving business owners. Aronda earned a master’s degree in Organizational Dynamics from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania and two masters-level certifications in Organizational Leadership and Organizational Development and Change Studies. Additionally, Aronda is a Professional Coach, member of the International Coaching Federation.

Save the date for LBC’s grand opening on April 14, at 4 p.m.

*Source: https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/small-business-statistics/