Legal Leaders | William “Will” Abel, Abel Law Firm

As a civil litigator, William “Will” Abel has focused his career on developing a civil litigation practice with an emphasis on large commercial disputes, serious personal injury, and other complex civil matters. Abel has experience with cases filed in state and federal district courts, as well as courts of appeal. In addition to commercial litigation and transactions and serious personal injury, Abel Law Firm specializes in maritime and admiralty, construction law, and Hurricane Ida claims.

Extensive experience acting as general outside counsel to local businesses operating in the construction, development, transportation, maritime, and oil & gas service industries, Abel helps his clients manage litigation, advises on contracts and master service agreements, and provides general advice on navigating the legal issues which arise in day-to-day business.

Commercial litigation matters, such as claims for breach of contract including non-compete agreements, unfair trade practice claims, disputes between current and former business partners, financial mismanagement claims, and other commercial disputes are among Abel’s expertise.

Recognized as a top business litigation attorney and receiving the Louisiana Super Lawyers’ “Rising Stars” designation each year from 2017 – 2022, Abel is at the top of his game. He is also skilled at maintaining a commercial transaction practice forming new businesses, transferring ownership via stock, asset, and equity sales, and drafting employment related contracts and non-compete agreements.

When dealing with serious personal injury, Abel’s experience representing defendants and insurance companies provide him with a unique perspective to share with his plaintiff clients, and vice versa. Handling personal injury matters in state and federal courts, he maintains an active practice representing both plaintiffs and defendants in serious injury cases.

Skilled in litigation of Jones Act injury claims, maritime lien claims, and other maritime disputes, Abel is able to advise vessel owners and operators in negotiation of bareboat and time charter agreements.

Lending experience in construction law, he represents general contractors, subcontractors, material providers, municipalities, and project owners in claims for liens and non-payment, disputes over workmanship and defective work product, contract claims and negotiations, as well as public and private works act matters.

Recently Abel’s construction law background and experience litigating insurance coverage disputes in state and federal courts have provided a unique advantage to his clients in pursuing claims arising from Hurricane Ida. The firm has successfully pursued Ida claims without litigation, however, for those more difficult cases that may not settle, Abel has the courtroom experience needed to get the job done the right way.

