Local businesses honored with LWCC Excellence in Workplace Safety 2023 Safest 70 Awards

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (March 28, 2024) – Louisiana’s largest workers’ comp provider LWCC is proud to announce the recipients of the Safest 70 Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in workplace safety and risk management. Winners represent businesses and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to creating safe and healthy work environments for their employees.

Established in 2008, the Safest 70 Awards serve as a testament to LWCC’s ongoing dedication to promoting safety excellence across the state. By recognizing policyholders who prioritize the wellbeing of their workforce, LWCC aims to foster a culture of safety that benefits employees, businesses, and communities alike.

“Ensuring the safety of Louisiana’s workforce is at the core of LWCC’s mission,” said Kristin W. Wall, LWCC President and CEO. “The Safest 70 Awards allow us to spotlight those businesses that go above and beyond to protect their employees by developing safer workplaces. Their commitment to safety not only helps reduce risks and accidents, but also helps us forge a safer, more resilient Louisiana for everyone.”

Winners must be in good standing with LWCC for five consecutive years and work effectively with the LWCC Safety Services Team. Recognized companies seek ways to proactively improve workplace safety and are also quick to react and respond when potential safety hazards are identified, often in partnership with the LWCC’s safety experts.

Recipients of this year’s awards represent a diverse range of industries, highlighting the importance of safety across all sectors of the economy. The award recipients are:

A-Port, LLC

A Watertight Roofing of Shreveport, LLC

Accu-Line Well Services

Adapt Concepts, LLC

Aldonsa, Inc.

Allen Parish Ambulance Service

Arrow Aviation

Automated Production, LLC

The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC

Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic, LLC

Bayou Cane Fire Protection District

Bayou Tree Service, Inc.

Bossier Parish Police Jury

C & J Trucking, LLC

City of Zachary

Couvillion Group, LLC

Crosby Tugs, LLC

CTCO Benefits Services, LLC

Daley Tower Service, Inc.

Deep South Crane & Rigging, LLC

Delta Coatings, Inc.

Delta Machine & Ironworks

Eagle Control Systems, Inc.

EnviroResources, LLC

Express Weld, LLC

Gulf Land Structures, LLC

Home-Case PCA, LLC

Industrial & Oilfield Services, Inc.

Industrial Emergency Services, LLC

James Machine Works, LLC

JRE Industrial

Keystone Engineering, Inc.

Bourg Dry Dock

Levingston Group, LLC

Linear Controls, Inc.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #4

Loadmaster Industries

Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company

Macro Companies

Maintenance Protection Systems, Inc. (MPS)

Marshland Equipment Rentals, LLC

Mechanical Equipment Company, Inc. (MECO)

Mockler Beverage Company

Monroe Surgical Hospital

Odyssey House Louisiana, Inc.

Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office

Partco, LLC

Peppers Unlimited of Louisiana

PG Services LLC

Pontchartrain Blue Crab, Inc.

Poole Roofing Company, Inc.

Port Ship Service, Inc.

Premier Staffing, LLC

Prime Coatings, LLC

River City Metal & Machine, Inc.

River Rental Tools, Inc.

Rock’s Lawn Care/Stump Out, LLC

Sabine Pools, Spas & Furniture

Six C Fabrication, Inc.

Spartan Building Corporation

Specialty Application Services, Inc.

Spectrum Water Technology

Start Corp.

The Sweet Lake Land & Oil Co., LLC

Twin Brothers Marine, LLC

US Fire Pump Company, LLC

Verret Shipyard, Inc.

Woods Tank Inc.

“At LWCC, we believe that with a proactive safety culture, workplace injuries can be significantly reduced,” said Damian Simoneaux, LWCC Safety Services Manager. “Through initiatives like the Safest 70 Awards, we aim to celebrate success stories in workplace safety while also providing resources and support to help businesses continuously improve their safety performance.”

Free resources are available to assess and develop safety programming at www.lwcc.com/safetyservices .

About LWCC