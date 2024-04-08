Local businesses honored with LWCC Excellence in Workplace Safety 2023 Safest 70 Awards

Louisiana Main Street offers Main Street Restoration Grant Opportunity — Apply TodayApril 8, 2024
Baton Rouge, Louisiana (March 28, 2024) – Louisiana’s largest workers’ comp provider LWCC is proud to announce the recipients of the Safest 70 Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in workplace safety and risk management. Winners represent businesses and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to creating safe and healthy work environments for their employees.
Established in 2008, the Safest 70 Awards serve as a testament to LWCC’s ongoing dedication to promoting safety excellence across the state. By recognizing policyholders who prioritize the wellbeing of their workforce, LWCC aims to foster a culture of safety that benefits employees, businesses, and communities alike.
“Ensuring the safety of Louisiana’s workforce is at the core of LWCC’s mission,” said Kristin W. Wall, LWCC President and CEO. “The Safest 70 Awards allow us to spotlight those businesses that go above and beyond to protect their employees by developing safer workplaces. Their commitment to safety not only helps reduce risks and accidents, but also helps us forge a safer, more resilient Louisiana for everyone.”
Winners must be in good standing with LWCC for five consecutive years and work effectively with the LWCC Safety Services Team. Recognized companies seek ways to proactively improve workplace safety and are also quick to react and respond when potential safety hazards are identified, often in partnership with the LWCC’s safety experts.
Recipients of this year’s awards represent a diverse range of industries, highlighting the importance of safety across all sectors of the economy. The award recipients are:
- A-Port, LLC
- A Watertight Roofing of Shreveport, LLC
- Accu-Line Well Services
- Adapt Concepts, LLC
- Aldonsa, Inc.
- Allen Parish Ambulance Service
- Arrow Aviation
- Automated Production, LLC
- The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC
- Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic, LLC
- Bayou Cane Fire Protection District
- Bayou Tree Service, Inc.
- Bossier Parish Police Jury
- C & J Trucking, LLC
- City of Zachary
- Couvillion Group, LLC
- Crosby Tugs, LLC
- CTCO Benefits Services, LLC
- Daley Tower Service, Inc.
- Deep South Crane & Rigging, LLC
- Delta Coatings, Inc.
- Delta Machine & Ironworks
- Eagle Control Systems, Inc.
- EnviroResources, LLC
- Express Weld, LLC
- Gulf Land Structures, LLC
- Home-Case PCA, LLC
- Industrial & Oilfield Services, Inc.
- Industrial Emergency Services, LLC
- James Machine Works, LLC
- JRE Industrial
- Keystone Engineering, Inc.
- Bourg Dry Dock
- Levingston Group, LLC
- Linear Controls, Inc.
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #4
- Loadmaster Industries
- Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company
- Macro Companies
- Maintenance Protection Systems, Inc. (MPS)
- Marshland Equipment Rentals, LLC
- Mechanical Equipment Company, Inc. (MECO)
- Mockler Beverage Company
- Monroe Surgical Hospital
- Odyssey House Louisiana, Inc.
- Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office
- Partco, LLC
- Peppers Unlimited of Louisiana
- PG Services LLC
- Pontchartrain Blue Crab, Inc.
- Poole Roofing Company, Inc.
- Port Ship Service, Inc.
- Premier Staffing, LLC
- Prime Coatings, LLC
- River City Metal & Machine, Inc.
- River Rental Tools, Inc.
- Rock’s Lawn Care/Stump Out, LLC
- Sabine Pools, Spas & Furniture
- Six C Fabrication, Inc.
- Spartan Building Corporation
- Specialty Application Services, Inc.
- Spectrum Water Technology
- Start Corp.
- The Sweet Lake Land & Oil Co., LLC
- Twin Brothers Marine, LLC
- US Fire Pump Company, LLC
- Verret Shipyard, Inc.
- Woods Tank Inc.
“At LWCC, we believe that with a proactive safety culture, workplace injuries can be significantly reduced,” said Damian Simoneaux, LWCC Safety Services Manager. “Through initiatives like the Safest 70 Awards, we aim to celebrate success stories in workplace safety while also providing resources and support to help businesses continuously improve their safety performance.”
Free resources are available to assess and develop safety programming at www.lwcc.com/safetyservices.
About LWCC
LWCC is a Champion of Louisiana and proud to be headquartered in the state capital, Baton Rouge. As a model single-state, private mutual workers’ comp company, we promote safety, security, and stability in our state. LWCC is dedicated to excellence in execution from underwriting to life-long care of injured workers. We are proud to partner with our agents and together deliver outstanding service to policyholders and their workers. Our commitment is to be there for Louisiana. Always. Our mission is to help Louisiana thrive by bettering our state one business and one worker at a time. LWCC has been recognized by industry leading bench marker, AON, and named to the Ward’s 50®group of top-performing insurance companies 17 straight times for achieving outstanding results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance. For more information on the corporation and its services, please visit www.lwcc.com.