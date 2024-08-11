Local Chambers to Host Joint Luncheon with Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill

On August 22, 2024, local business leaders will gather for a special Joint Chamber Luncheon featuring Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill as the guest speaker. The event, held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Cypress Columns, 157 Tourist Dr., Gray, LA, brings together members of the Houma-Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Attorney General Murrill discuss current legal issues and state initiatives, providing valuable insights into matters affecting Louisiana’s business community. The luncheon also offers a platform for networking among chamber members, fostering connections and collaboration across the region.

The cost to attend is $35 for members and $45 for potential members. This event is a must-attend for those looking to stay informed and engaged with key topics influencing the local business environment. Joint meeting lunch sponsors include Port Fourchon, Leadertique, Morvant & Cavell, and the South Louisiana Economic Council.

For more information and to register, contact your local chamber office or register online here.